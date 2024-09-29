Cowboy Roundup: 4 players who could lose starting jobs; Reasons for optimism
Happy NFL Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While America's Team has the day off, there are many intriguing games across the league that Cowboys fans will want to keep an eye on.
From next week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, to the NFC East leading Washington Commanders, several games on the schedule stand out.
But, while we wait to kick back and enjoy a day full of stress-free action (unless you're opening up the sportsbooks), let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
4 Cowboys in danger of losing their starting jobs
The Cowboys left MetLife Stadium on Thursday night with a win, but it wasn't pretty. There will have to be several shakeups in the lineup to get the team to perform to the fullest of its ability.
We know there will be mass changes to the defensive line after injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but where else could the coaching staff make changes?
Sayre Bedinger of TheLandryHat.com took a look a four players in danger of losing their starting roles. While benching first-round pick Tyler Guyton after one subpar game seems like a stretch, players like Brandin Cooks and Damone Clark could be on thin ice.
Reasons to be optimistic after September
While the Cowboys finished September with a 2-2 record and two embarrassing losses at home, there is still some reason for optimism.
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at some of those reasons from Cooper Beebe impressing as a rookie to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland's pending return to the field.
Cowboys Quick Hits
CeeDee Lamb slapped with questionable fine for unnecessary roughness... Dallas Cowboys looking for 'external help' to address losses at DE... Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 4 win littered with All-Pros... DeMarcus Lawrence is 'prime candidate' for IR after foot injury... Did the Cowboys' TNF victory bring false hope to fan base?