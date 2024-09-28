Did the Cowboys' TNF victory bring false hope to fanbase?
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys avoided a three-game losing streak with their 20-15 victory over the New York Giants. The win was massive for a franchise desperately knowing what would be on the other side.
However, what does the win actually mean?
For starters, the win is an absolute positive. Winning in the NFL is difficult; ask teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans.
But should fans expect the Cowboys to start rolling in victories? On paper, it doesn't feel that way.
Before injuries on Thursday night ravaged the team, the Cowboys still had some major issues that need to be addressed.
The running game is at the bottom of the league and shows no signs of getting better. Two, outside of CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, can Dak Prescott trust any of the other skill players to take the next step?
It is not a sky-is-falling situation. The Cowboys know that Thursday was the first step in the right direction.
But, if the team doesn't sort out its current weaknesses, wins could be scarce in the following weeks.
