Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 4 win littered with All-Pros
The Dallas Cowboys kick off Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season with a win over the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Dallas' win snapped a two-game losing streak and breathed some life into the fan base.
Unfortunately, on Friday, the excitement took a little hit when it was reported that both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence could miss multiple weeks due to injuries suffered in the game.
Parsons went down with a high-ankle sprain and was carted to the locker room, while Lawrence is a candidate for IR after being diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.
Despite Parsons leaving the game early, he finished the game with the highest PFF grade among Cowboys players in Week 4 at 82.4.
The top five PFF grades for Dallas also included offensive linemen Tyler Smith (75.9) and Zack Martin (71.7), running back Rico Dowdle (71.2), and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (67.5).
The grade for Lamb is especially welcomed after his performance in Week 3.
Lamb was seen having an animated conversation with Dak Prescott on the sideline and was consistently showing poor body language with his hands on his head and slumped shoulders on the bench.
The All-Pro pass catcher apologized for his behavior in the loss and vowed to be better moving forward. He delivered on that promise with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Up next for the Cowboys is a Week 5 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football on October 6.
