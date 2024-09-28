CeeDee Lamb slapped with questionable fine for unnecessary roughness
The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver CeeDee Lamb $22,511 for unnecessary roughness for leading with his helmet on a play during the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Although no flag was thrown during the game, the league reviewed the play and determined that Lamb's actions violated the rules.
Trailing 14-3, the play occurred during the final seconds of the first quarter, when Lamb was on the receiving end of a first-down completion from quarterback Dak Prescott.
MORE: Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR
Lamb caught the ball inside the Ravens' 20-yard line and advanced the ball to the 9-yard line.
At the point of contact, Lamb lowered the crown of his helmet into Ravens' third-year safety Kyle Hamilton.
While the league deemed it unnecessary roughness, the decision to fine Lamb is questionable despite leading with the crown of his helmet.
The loss Lamb's worst game of the season by far.
Lamb was seen having an animated conversation with Dak Prescott on the sideline and was consistently showing poor body language with his hands on his head and slumped shoulders on the bench.
The All-Pro receiver apologized for his actions in the game and bounced back in a big way for the Cowboys in the team's Week 4 win over the rival New York Giants, recording 7 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 4 win over rival Giants
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Player of the Game
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone