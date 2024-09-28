DeMarcus Lawrence is 'prime candidate' for IR after foot injury
The Dallas Cowboys were rocked by injuries in the team's win over the rival New York Giants to kick off Week 4 of the NFL regular season.
All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons went down with a high-ankle sprain, while starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a more severe mid-foot sprain.
Parsons is considered week-to-week and has not been ruled out for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Lawrence has already been ruled out and is expected to "miss multiple weeks."
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Lawrence "is out at least four weeks." The timeline for his recovery makes Lawrence a "prime candidate" to land on the injured reserve list before being reevaluated.
If he lands on IR, Lawrence would be required to miss four weeks before being eligible to return, which fits right into the reported timeline.
The Cowboys' next four weeks include games against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, a home game against the Detroit Lions, the team's bye week, and then a trip to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers.
All three of the teams on the schedule present tough challenges, so the Cowboys will need someone to step up while Lawrence is sidelined.
MORE: Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf
And, if Parsons also misses multiple weeks, an already inconsistent defensive unit could be in a world of trouble.
For now, all Cowboys Nation can do is hold its collective breath and hope for good news regarding Parsons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf
Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 win over rival Giants
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants