DeMarcus Lawrence is 'prime candidate' for IR after foot injury

Dallas Cowboys starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will miss multiple weeks with a mid-foot sprain, and the injury could land him on IR, per reports.

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) practices before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) practices before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were rocked by injuries in the team's win over the rival New York Giants to kick off Week 4 of the NFL regular season.

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons went down with a high-ankle sprain, while starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a more severe mid-foot sprain.

Parsons is considered week-to-week and has not been ruled out for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Lawrence has already been ruled out and is expected to "miss multiple weeks."

MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Lawrence "is out at least four weeks." The timeline for his recovery makes Lawrence a "prime candidate" to land on the injured reserve list before being reevaluated.

If he lands on IR, Lawrence would be required to miss four weeks before being eligible to return, which fits right into the reported timeline.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboy
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' next four weeks include games against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, a home game against the Detroit Lions, the team's bye week, and then a trip to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers.

All three of the teams on the schedule present tough challenges, so the Cowboys will need someone to step up while Lawrence is sidelined.

MORE: Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf

And, if Parsons also misses multiple weeks, an already inconsistent defensive unit could be in a world of trouble.

For now, all Cowboys Nation can do is hold its collective breath and hope for good news regarding Parsons.

