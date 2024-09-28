3 games Cowboys fans will want to watch during Sunday's Week 4 slate
The Dallas Cowboys opened up Week 4 of the NFL season with a 20-15 win over NFC East rival, the New York Giants. Cowboys fans will have some time to celebrate this one, as the team will not be back in action until October 6.
However, there will still be football to watch this weekend.
So, what games should Cowboys fans be most interested in watching? Here are the three games that fans should check out this Sunday.
3. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What could make a Cowboys Week 4 victory even better? A loss for another rival. The Philadelphia Eagles will have another tough test against an NFC South opponent, the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Another loss for the Eagles would help tremendously in Dallas' quest to capture another NFC East crown.
2. Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the performance of the 2-1 Washington Commanders. The Commanders could walk out of Week 4 as the sole leaders of the NFC East. Standing in their way is a high-powered offense looking to prove that last week was just an off week. This game has the potential to be low-key, the game of the week.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
The next opponent on the Cowboys' schedule would be the current undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. There's no better way to spend a Sunday than studying up on the next enemy to take on Dallas.
