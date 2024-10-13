4 takeaways from Cowboys' disappointing loss vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys didn't get the memo that there was a football game today. The Cowboys were dismantled in every facet of their Week 6 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Let's dissect the dreadful performance. Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys' depressing loss to the Lions.
1. Injured Defense Shows
What happens to a Cowboys defense that doesn't have Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Marshawn Kneeland? Well, the rest of the unit gives up 47 points. The Cowboys' defense was beat up coming into this one, and it showed in the most terrible way.
2. Running Game Waves White Flag
Rico Dowdle had a season-best performance last week against the Steelers, So this week, it would make sense for the Cowboys to lean on Ezekiel Elliot to get the majority of the workload. Elliot's six carries for eight yards really pop on that stat line.
3. Can They Get A Refund?
The Cowboys gave quarterback Dak Prescott everything he wanted with his new contract. However, the highest-paid player in the league delivered an absolute stinker against the Lions. With miscommunication and turnovers, Prescott didn't look like someone who makes more in his sleep than I will in my entire life.
4. Jerry's Not So Happy Birthday
It was Jerry Jones' birthday, and as a gift, his team delivered him a performance that he will remember forever. By remember forever, I mean it will be the day that Jones thinks about how fast he can bring Bill Belichick to town.
Turns out the bye week is coming at the perfect time.
