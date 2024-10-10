5 burning questions with Detroit Lions On SI about week 6 matchup with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions in a pivotal NFC matchup on Sunday. Both teams want to repeat as division champions and a victory on Sunday will go a long way toward that goal.
Recently, I had the opportunity to chat with John Maakaron of Detroit Lions On SI to discuss the big game. To learn more about the Detroit Lions, I asked Maakaron five important questions pertaining to the game on Sunday.
Check out our chat below:
MORE: Cowboys vs. Lions, NFL Week 6: betting odds & preview
1. Other than Aidan Hutchinson, who would be the biggest threat at getting to the QB for the Lions?
Maakaron: With Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes both on injured reserve, the Lions have turned to Josh Paschal as the starting defensive end opposite of Hutchinson. Paschal is not known for getting after the quarterback, so the pressure opposite Hutchinson will likely come mostly from the interior. Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader are all capable of getting after the passer.
McNeill is a player who had high expectations coming into the season after a strong year last year, while Onwuzurike is finally healthy and making an impact after injuries plagued him his first three years. If the Lions are able to consistently pressure Dak Prescott, those three will have a big part in it.
2. Is the fanbase still angry with the outcome of the Cowboys game last season?
Maakaron: There’s a history of the Lions dealing with matters such as what happened at the end of last year’s game at Dallas. While most fans are over the issue, the overall history of the Lions having to overcome officiating gaffes such as that will always linger.
In recent years, the Lions have started to make their own luck and create their own breaks. The players have moved past the way that game ended, but the fan base will always hold a bit of a grudge.
3. What has been the main difference in the Lions this season compared to last?
Maakaron: It’s still early in the year, so the Lions’ offense is finding itself. Whereas the Lions played Dallas late in the year last year and were humming on offense, there are still some areas in need of more consistency. Jared Goff’s perfect performance on Monday Night Football was a very encouraging sign, but he had been dealing with turnover issues through the previous three games.
Defensively, the Lions are much improved. If they can get a handle on some of the penalty issues in the secondary, they are capable of being one of the league’s better defenses.
4. Do the Lions have a CB that can slow down CeeDee Lamb?
Maakaron: Detroit should certainly feel confident in their tandem of Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis. Arnold, a rookie, has struggled with penalties but has been the physical player they drafted him to be. Davis, meanwhile, is a savvy veteran capable of going up against top receivers.
Lamb is one of the league’s best and showed it last year when these two teams squared off. While the Lions’ secondary is improved from a year ago, they’ll still need to perform at a high level to limit the threat he possesses.
5. Do you think the players have kept up with the Lions 6-game losing streak to Dallas?
Maakaron: Quarterback Jared Goff certainly has, as he mentioned it during his weekly media availability. The players will always wear a chip on their shoulder of sorts, as that bit of motivation can go a long way. It’s similar to Seattle, who had won the last several matchups before their Week 4 meeting.
Buckle up Cowboys fans, the Lions are looking to exercise some demons on Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
4 pass rushers Cowboys can sign to fill in for Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game
Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie