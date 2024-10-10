Cowboys vs. Lions, NFL Week 6: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys have a massive opportunity to change the outlook of their entire season when they meet the Detroit Lions this Sunday. Last season, the teams played in a playoff atmosphere for a late regular season game in Dallas. The Cowboys came away with the win, but it wasn't easy.
However, this year is a new year. The Lions and their fanbase have been waiting on this one since the schedule for this season was released. So, where do the Cowboys stand currently as it comes to the betting odds in this one?
Home Underdogs Once Again
Spread: +3.5 Dal
O/U: 52.5
ML: +145 Dal
Just like in their last home game against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN BET has the Cowboys will be underdogs once again. The oddsmakers are also expecting a high-scoring affair, even though the teams combined for just 39 points a season ago.
Quick Hit Preview
The Lions are coming into this meeting fresh off a bye week, while the Cowboys and their defense limp into this one after two injury-plagued weeks for the unit. The Lions will want to run the ball, and with the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland, and potentially Micah Parsons, the Lions' offense could have their way with the Cowboys front.
Stuffing the run and exposing a Lions secondary that has 12 penalties between cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis III will be how the Cowboys take down the reigning NFC North champions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
