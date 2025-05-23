Cowboys Country

5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career

These 5 players suited up for the Dallas Cowboys, but might not have had a memorable run.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys RB Eddie George looks for a hole against Cincinnati Bengals Kevin Hardy at Paul Brown Stadium .
The Dallas Cowboys made some impressive moves this offseason, adding multiple players in free agency and via trade.

George Pickens was their biggest addition, giving them a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver across from CeeDee Lamb. The hope is that he goes down as a great pick up, and avoids becoming a player fans forget about.

That said, here’s a look at five high-profile NFL players who had a short and forgettable run in Big D.

Bernie Kosar, QB (1993)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Bernie Kosar on the bench against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium.
Bernie Kosar was a superstar when he entered the NFL in 1985. Kosar went through the supplemental draft, which allowed him to play for his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns.

He led them to a record of 53-51-1 in nine seasons before being released in 1993. Head coach Bill Belichick favored Vinny Testaverde, leading to Kosar’s unpopular departure.

In search of a ring, Kosar signed with Dallas to back up Troy Aikman. He not only got to be a part of a title run, but Kosar went 5-of-9 for 83 yards and a touchdown during the postseason. He even had the honor of handling the victory formation kneel down in their Super Bowl win over Buffalo.

Peerless Price, WR (2005)

Wide receiver Peerless Price of the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks.
One of the more feared deep threats in the league during the early years of his career, Peerless Price was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Atlanta Falcons in 2003. He underwhelmed in two years, leading to his release before the 2005 campaign.

That’s when Jerry Jones came calling, signing Price to a one-year deal. Jones hoped Price would give them a competent No. 3 wideout, and could recapture some of the magic he had with Drew Bledsoe—who was his quarterback in Buffalo.

That’s not what happened as Price finished with just 96 yards on six receptions during his short tenure in Dallas.

Randall Cunningham, QB (2000)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham is pressured by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley.
Randall Cunningham was an elite dual-threat quarterback who rose to prominence with the Philadelphia Eagles. He initially retired in 1996 but returned in 1997 and had a fantastic campaign for the Minnesota Vikings in 1998.

He signed with Dallas in 2000 as Aikman’s backup. He started three games, with the team going 1-2. Cunningham had solid numbers with 849 yards and six touchdowns but was not retained in 2001.

Ryan Leaf, QB (2001)

San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf during the 1999 season at Qualcomm Stadium.
There was a time when NFL general managers were debating between Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning. That seems laughable now, but Leaf was an incredible talent, but couldn’t get his head on straight.

After flaming out with the San Diego Chargers, Leaf had a shot at redemption with the quarterback-starved Cowboys. He was unable to capitalize going 0-3 with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Eddie George, RB (2004)

Dallas Cowboys RB Eddie George on the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
In Bill Parcells’ second season as the head coach in Dallas, he went after a big-name running back trying to fix the ground game. Eddie George was signed to a one-year deal after being released by the Tennessee Titans.

George, who was the focal point of the offense in Tennessee for eight seasons wasn’t the same player in Dallas. He averaged 3.3 yards per attempt, giving them a mere 432 yards on the ground.

George was eventually replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Julius Jones, who missed eight games due to injury to start the season.

