Cowboys legend has shockingly bold claim about team's 2025 NFL season
Troy Aikman was the last quarterback to take the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl. The legendary signal-caller led them to three titles, with the final coming after the 1995 season.
Since retiring following the 2000 campaign, Aikman has become one of the top announcers in the NFL. He works weekly with Joe Buck, and the two were together in Good Morning America on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming season.
During their segment, Aikman and Buck were asked who would win Super Bowl LX. Buck said the Buffalo Bills will finally get their first title, while Aikman said it would be Dallas.
There’s a chance Aikman could made his prediction in jest. There was some laughter following his claim and he asked Michael Strahan, a longtime New York Giant and host on GMA, how he felt about that.
Then again, he might be telling the truth.
Aikman has never held his tongue when it comes to Dallas, often criticizing the front office for their failures. His tone changed when they hired Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, someone Aikman has immense respect for.
Perhaps that hire, coupled with an active offseason, has finally made a believer out of one of their staunchest critics.
