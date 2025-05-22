Cowboys Country

Cowboys rookie has high praise for HC Brian Schottenheimer's energy

One Dallas Cowboys rookie has nothing but high praise for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer during a recent interview.

The Dallas Cowboys are counting on 2025 NFL Draft selection Jaydon Blue to become the next star of the iconic franchise's backfield.

The Cowboys have lost their leading running back in the past two offseasons. Now, it will be up to Blue to become everything the front office hoped for when they selected him.

Recently, the Cowboys' fifth-round selection sat down with Kay Adams, and during the interview, Blue was asked about the type of energy Cowboys' new head coach Brian Schottenheimer brings to the job.

Blue had nothing but high praise in his short period of time knowing Schottenheimer. The new Cowboys running back said that Schottenheimer is very uplifting to everyone in the locker room.

The newest Cowboys star said he has had a chance to speak with his new head coach and that he is ready to start his professional journey with the Cowboys.

This offseason will be the last time things are sunshine and rainbows for Schottenheimer during his tenure in Dallas. However, everything that has been said about him is trending in the right direction.

It's a new era in Dallas, and for now, the players seem to be excited to play under their new head coach. This will be an interesting summer that could dictate the future of the franchise. One that is starting with massive amounts of optimism around the fanbase and players.

Tyler Reed
