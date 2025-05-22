Cowboys Country

Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue makes bold prediction for rookie campaign

Jaydon Blue expects big things during his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoffs / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In need of a revamped running game, the Dallas Cowboys will be turning to a committee that will feature some combination of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, and Deuce Vaughn.

None of those names stands out as a featured back right now, but Blue might have the most potential. A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue has sub-4.4 speed and is dangerous as a receiver as well as a runner.

He’s also not short on confidence.

When asked to predict the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Blue said he would take home that honor. He also said his fellow Texas teammate, Jahdae Barron, would win the defensive honors for the Denver Broncos.

Blue spent a lot of his career behind star players such as Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathan Brooks. Once he got his chance to shine, he recorded 730 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and another 368 yards and six touchdowns as a pass catcher.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue celebrates a touchdown during the game against Clemson. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His inexperience left him on the board until Round 5, but Dallas hopes to capitalize on his fresh legs and a strong class at the position.

Even though they believe Blue could be a steal, the Cowboys have to feel like him winning the Rookie of the Year award is a bit optimistic, but they would gladly take it.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

