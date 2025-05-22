Cowboys Country

Analyst says Cowboys did little to address 'primary concern' this offseason

There's still one glaring weakness on the Dallas Cowboys roster in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Cowboys DTs Osa Odighizuwa and Mazi Smith on the field in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cowboys DTs Osa Odighizuwa and Mazi Smith on the field in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
To their credit, the Dallas Cowboys addressed most of their concerns this offseason.

They added two running backs in free agency as well as in the 2025 NFL draft to help shore up the ground game. They traded for Joe Milton to give them a trusted No. 2 quarterback. They even made a huge move in adding George Pickens, giving them a potentially elite receiving duo.

What they haven't done is fix their run defense.

Dan Orlovsky recently said this was a concern on ESPN, and now Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has given his take on the same subject. He stated they gave up nearly five yards per attempt last season, but then didn't do much to address their primary concern.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle during the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle during the second quarter. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The primary concern when looking at their roster is how they plan to improve a run defense that gave up a whopping 4.8 yards per carry. Solomon Thomas was the only notable defensive tackle they added this offseason."

Dallas is once again leaning on 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith as their starting nose tackle, and hoping he's finally made progress. If he hasn't, they can be in trouble with seventh-round pick Jay Toia serving as the top threat to take Smith's job.

Toia was an elite run-stuffer at UCLA, but there's no scenario where he should be in line to start as a rookie.

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

