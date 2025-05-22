Analyst says Cowboys did little to address 'primary concern' this offseason
To their credit, the Dallas Cowboys addressed most of their concerns this offseason.
They added two running backs in free agency as well as in the 2025 NFL draft to help shore up the ground game. They traded for Joe Milton to give them a trusted No. 2 quarterback. They even made a huge move in adding George Pickens, giving them a potentially elite receiving duo.
MORE: Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland top Cowboys 'top trade assets list'
What they haven't done is fix their run defense.
Dan Orlovsky recently said this was a concern on ESPN, and now Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has given his take on the same subject. He stated they gave up nearly five yards per attempt last season, but then didn't do much to address their primary concern.
"The primary concern when looking at their roster is how they plan to improve a run defense that gave up a whopping 4.8 yards per carry. Solomon Thomas was the only notable defensive tackle they added this offseason."
MORE: New Cowboys defender praises Brian Schottenheimer, team culture
Dallas is once again leaning on 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith as their starting nose tackle, and hoping he's finally made progress. If he hasn't, they can be in trouble with seventh-round pick Jay Toia serving as the top threat to take Smith's job.
Toia was an elite run-stuffer at UCLA, but there's no scenario where he should be in line to start as a rookie.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness
Dak Prescott’s new nickname nods to his veteran status with Cowboys
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc