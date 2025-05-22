Cowboys Country

Potential Trevon Diggs trade price would fleece Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could trade Trevon Diggs if the price is right.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is entering the third year of his new contract with the team after signing an extension following the expiration of his rookie deal.

Diggs is making $97 million over five years, making him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, but he isn't necessarily playing like one.

Since playing on the new contract, Diggs has missed 21 of a possible 34 games for the Cowboys, putting a question mark on his future with the team. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes the Cowboys should trade him for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

"Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other. That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he's healthy, but he hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons," Sobleski wrote.

"Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected after signing the 2021 first-team All-Pro to a five-year, $97 million contract extension.

"The deal still has four years remaining, including the upcoming campaign. However, the Cowboys could save more than $9.6 million by trading Diggs after June 1, according to Over The Cap.

"Dallas added depth at cornerback this offseason by trading for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam and selecting East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of the draft. That duo will join DaRon Bland and Israel Mukuamu, who can cover the slot after Jourdan Lewis' departure in free agency."

Trading Diggs would free up some money that could be used to sign Micah Parsons to his extension, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys should only expect a sixth-round pick.

Diggs has been hurt, and that tanks his value, but the Cowboys could probably get a better deal if they were to move on from him this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

