Potential Trevon Diggs trade price would fleece Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is entering the third year of his new contract with the team after signing an extension following the expiration of his rookie deal.
Diggs is making $97 million over five years, making him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, but he isn't necessarily playing like one.
Since playing on the new contract, Diggs has missed 21 of a possible 34 games for the Cowboys, putting a question mark on his future with the team. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes the Cowboys should trade him for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
"Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other. That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he's healthy, but he hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons," Sobleski wrote.
"Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected after signing the 2021 first-team All-Pro to a five-year, $97 million contract extension.
"The deal still has four years remaining, including the upcoming campaign. However, the Cowboys could save more than $9.6 million by trading Diggs after June 1, according to Over The Cap.
"Dallas added depth at cornerback this offseason by trading for former first-round pick Kaiir Elam and selecting East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of the draft. That duo will join DaRon Bland and Israel Mukuamu, who can cover the slot after Jourdan Lewis' departure in free agency."
Trading Diggs would free up some money that could be used to sign Micah Parsons to his extension, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys should only expect a sixth-round pick.
Diggs has been hurt, and that tanks his value, but the Cowboys could probably get a better deal if they were to move on from him this offseason.
