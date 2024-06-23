Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 77
The countdown to the start of the Dallas Cowboys season has reached 77. Yes, we are just 77 days away from watching the Cowboys play a regular season game.
With that comes our latest installment in the greatest players to wear the uniform for the franchise.
The greatest player to wear No. 77 was a pillar for this franchise for many years, a pillar who has taken his talents to the Big Apple.
Tyron Smith - OT
Tyron Smith will be Canton-bound when he decides to hang up his cleats, but it's nice to give a player his flowers before it is all said and done.
He is the epitome of greatness. During his 13-year tenure with Dallas, Smith was named to 8 Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors twice. Along with being nominated as an All-2010s Hall of Fame Team member, the former first-round pick was everything anyone could have ever hoped for.
Yes, the sidelines will look a little strange this season with Smith now a member of the New York Jets. But that doesn't mean his time in Dallas will be forgotten soon.
Tyron Smith is one of the greatest Cowboys of all time and the rightful player to represent the No. 77.
