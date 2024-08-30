Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 9 Tony Romo
Don't look now, but it is just nine days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys regular season.
If you have been following along, then you know that today is a time to look back on the best player ever to wear the No. 9 for the franchise.
The No.. 9 is owned by a player who many never thought would get playing time. However, the former Eastern Illinois star left his mark on the most iconic NFL franchise.
MORE: Tony Romo Describes Pressure Facing Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Tony Romo - QB
Tony Romo didn't get his first start until his third season in the league, but he didn't let his opportunity go to waste. The Cowboys quarterback ended up starting 127 games for the franchise and finishing with a record of 78-49.
Romo earned four Pro Bowl selections during his career and, in 2014, earned votes for the MVP award.
Bill Parcells trusted Romo to be the guy, and that trust helped build a franchise quarterback. Romo became a rockstar overnight and the face of the Cowboys.
Being known as the best player to wear a jersey number for the most famous franchise should be considered a privilege. Romo has earned that honor.
