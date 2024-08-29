Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys contract extension was done

“It’s timeeee” ‼️

@_CeeDeeThree



• 4-year, $136M extension

• 2nd highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

• $38 million signing bonus

• The largest signing bonus ever given to a WR

• $100M guaranteed



