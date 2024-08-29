Cowboys Country

Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys contract extension was done

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb inked a blockbuster contract extension this week and a video released by his agency shows the moment he learned the deal was done.

Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF Nicholson Fieldhouse.
Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF Nicholson Fieldhouse. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
CeeDee Lamb is a very rich man. This week, the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver inked a blockbuster contract extension with the team.

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Cowboys that includes $100 million in guaranteed money and a record-setting $38 million signing bonus, the most ever for an NFL wide receiver.

Since signing the deal, Lamb has been back on the practice field with his teammates and preparing for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, we got a look behind the scenes and got to witness the moment Lamb learned his holdout was over. His agency, CAA, shared video of the moment Lamb was informed of his deal and his initial reaction to the news.

"CeeDee Lamb, I got you some news, brother; we’re done," his agent said. "Four years. $136 million."

Lamb simply responded, "It’s timeeee!!!"

It's the kind of news anyone would be happy to hear.

Lamb admitted the holdout was getting difficult and he almost caved during training camp, but in the end, it was his patience that paid off and landed him a historic deal.

Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.

Now, he will look to build on his impressive 2023 campaign and prove he was worth the payday.

Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.

