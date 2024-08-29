Video shows moment CeeDee Lamb learned Cowboys contract extension was done
CeeDee Lamb is a very rich man. This week, the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver inked a blockbuster contract extension with the team.
Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million deal with the Cowboys that includes $100 million in guaranteed money and a record-setting $38 million signing bonus, the most ever for an NFL wide receiver.
Since signing the deal, Lamb has been back on the practice field with his teammates and preparing for the upcoming season.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb gets financial advice from Jerry Jones after $136M payday
On Thursday, we got a look behind the scenes and got to witness the moment Lamb learned his holdout was over. His agency, CAA, shared video of the moment Lamb was informed of his deal and his initial reaction to the news.
"CeeDee Lamb, I got you some news, brother; we’re done," his agent said. "Four years. $136 million."
Lamb simply responded, "It’s timeeee!!!"
It's the kind of news anyone would be happy to hear.
Lamb admitted the holdout was getting difficult and he almost caved during training camp, but in the end, it was his patience that paid off and landed him a historic deal.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Now, he will look to build on his impressive 2023 campaign and prove he was worth the payday.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Secure The Bag: Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract
Looking Ahead: Are the Cowboys destined to underperform this season?
Reality Check: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield