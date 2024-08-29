Cowboys favored to land legendary head coach for 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys haven't even started the 2024 regular season, and some are already looking ahead to next year despite the team's lofty goals this season.
As owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly stated, everyone is all-in for this season.
But what if this season doesn't go the way the organization and fans hope? One has to believe that changes will be made to the coaching staff, right?
MORE: Jerry Jones addresses Dak Prescott's future with Dallas Cowboys
Well, if there is a change, one of the greatest sideline generals of all time could rule Dallas's sidelines,
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes the connection between Bill Belichick and the Cowboys is a no-brainer. Howe would be correct in assuming that Jones always wants the best of the best when it comes to the Cowboys, and Belichick's resume easily makes him the best in every category when it comes to being a head coach.
Now, before dreams of Belichick joining the franchise come to fruition, let's not write off current head coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy has led the team to three straight 12-win seasons. However, it is the postseason success that Jones and the Cowboys faithful are really looking for.
A trip to the NFC Championship could be enough for McCarthy to save his job.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Secure The Bag: Jerry Jones reveals latest update on Dak Prescott contract
Looking Ahead: Are the Cowboys destined to underperform this season?
Reality Check: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Cowboys backfield