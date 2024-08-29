Dak Prescott gets cryptic with latest contract negotiations comments
The Dallas Cowboys just concluded a tough and emotional contract negotiation with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. In the end,
Lamb and the franchise came to terms on a massive contract, making Lamb the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
Now that the deal with Lamb is over, the franchise is considering a new deal for quarterback Dak Prescott.
A deal that doesn't seem to be happening any time soon.
When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Prescott didn't reveal his hand when discussing the contract negotiations with the team. However, some of his comments suggest that Prescott is ready to prove that he deserves the highest-paying contract in the league.
You gotta love it. You gotta embrace it. That’s the challenge. We as the players and the coaches don’t have the full say in whether we’re here or not. It’s about us controlling what we can. It’s about sticking together. … Yeah, it’s now- Dak Prescott
It seems as if the uncertainty of his future is what will motivate Prescott this upcoming season. The 2024 season is going to be vital to the future marriage between Prescott and the organization.
Could waiting end up burning the Cowboys in the end?
