Brandin Cooks stepping up big at training camp in CeeDee's absence
Brandin Cooks is having an excellent start to Dallas Cowboys training camp.
With star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb holding out for a new contract, opportunities have been available for the team's other wideouts to step up and shocase their talents.
Cooks was already seeing an increased workload after stepping into the WR2 role following Michael Gallup's offseason departure, but he's elevating his game even more as the team's top receiver early in camp.
While most of the attention was on the younger pass catchers battling for the WR3 job, Cooks has been shining and standing out during practice.
According to Saturday's practice reports, Cooks is, well, cooking any defensive back who lines up against him.
"I feel like Brandin Cooks could rightfully walk onto the field at this point in camp with a boombox over his shoulder and blasting 'Forgot about D.R.E.,'" Patrik Walker of the team's official website wrote.
"So much praise is being rightfully heaped upon the younger corps of receivers in the absence of CeeDee Lamb, and then there are headlines that stem from … wait for it … the absence of CeeDee Lamb, but Cooks looks outstanding on a daily basis."
He added, "On Saturday, he was taking whomever lined up against him to school and made several of the biggest plays of the day — looking extremely comfortable in his second year of McCarthy's offense."
Last season, Cooks recorded 54 catches for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns.
If he can continue to grow comfortable in his second year in the McCarthy offense and build on those numbers, it will only make things easier for CeeDee Lamb when he eventually reports to camp.
