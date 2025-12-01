Unexpected Lions secondary injury clears way for George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb feast

The Dallas Cowboys will return to the field in three days when they travel to Ford Field for a showdown against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14. Dallas enters the game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and they have a great chance to keep that momentum rolling.

With the Cowboys aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive, some unexpected injury news involving the Lions secondary opens the door for a huge performance in the passing game.

Lions defensive back Terrion Arnold, one of the team's top cornerbacks, has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

It's brutal news for a defensive backfield that will be tasked with slowing down the superstar duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in primetime.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Through eight games this season, Arnold has totaled 31 tackles, one interception, and eight passes defensed. Detroit now finds itself severely shorthanded at the position entering Thursday's game.

Will anyone be able to step up to the plate against the league's top offense?

Entering Week 14, the Cowboys rank first overall in total offense with 393.1 total yards per game and 40 touchdowns. The passing game also ranks No. 1 with 271.3 passing yards per game, nearly 20 more than the second-ranked Kansas CIty Chiefs, with 26 passing touchdowns.

It will certainly be a matchup to watch.

The unstoppable duo

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

George Pickens 2025 stats: 73 receptions (T-7)*, 1,142 receiving yards (2)*, 8 receiving touchdowns (T-3)*

CeeDee Lamb 2025 stats: 51 receptions (T-34), 744 receiving yards (18), 3 touchdowns (T-58)

* league rank in parenthesis, asterisk denotes career high

