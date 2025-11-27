Cowboys vs Chiefs, What channel is Thanksgiving game on for Week 13?

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening for a Thanksgiving Day showdown on CBS.

It is one of the marquee matchups on the NFL schedule for Week 13, with some pundits predicting the game could smash television ratings. With the 4:30 p.m. ET timeslot for the game, there will certainly be a lot of attention.

MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys can set career-highs in Week 13 vs Chiefs

Let's just hope there are no post-lunch comas that cause us to miss the start of the game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eats a turkey leg after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Entering Thursday evening's showdown, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs at home, while the over/under is set for 51.5 total points.

But, how can you watch? We've got you covered.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes has high praise for new & improved Cowboys defense

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 27

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Chiefs Online

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview

Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable

Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB