NFL analyst identifies UDFA with best chance to make Cowboys 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the top teams in the NFL when it comes to drafting in recent years. In addition to their work in selecting incoming rookies during the draft, their scouting department has also hit several home runs with undrafted free agents.
This year, they have a couple of players added after the draft with impressive resumes. Atop the list is Brevyn Spann-Ford from Minnesota. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end joins a crowded group but Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report says he's the team's UDFA with the best shot to make the 53-man roster.
It won't be easy with Peyton Hendershot and John Stephens, Jr. but Ballentine says Spann-Ford's work as a blocker is what gives him the edge.
MORE: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
"Blocking is always going to be a marketable skill for a tight end. The Cowboys coaching staff should like how Spann-Ford could be useful in goal-line and short-yardage situations while absorbing some of the dirty work that might otherwise be on Jake Ferguson's plate." — Ballentine, Bleacher Report
Stephens spent his rookie season on the IR after an ACL tear ended a strong preseason. He stood out as a pass-catcher who caused mathcup issues for opposing defenses. Hendershot is also a receiving tight end who has been impressive when he's on the field.
In the end, it makes sense for the Cowboys to keep one tight end who can serve as essentially a sixth offensive lineman. Spann-Ford can provide this but don't sleep on him as a receiver either.
