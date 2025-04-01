Brian Schottenheimer's approach to building Dallas Cowboys roster is much needed

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys will be competing day in and day out as new head coach Brian Schottenheimer puts together the roster for the 2025 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
When Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the new Dallas Cowboys head coach, there were mixed reviews from the fanbase. Many were underwhelmed, while others thought it would be more of the same mediocrity in Big D.

However, when Schottenheimer began putting together his coaching staff, there was a wave of optimism.

Schottenheimer brought in highly touted and well-respected assistant coaches who have proven track records of success. Now, it's about finding the right players.

During the NFL annual meetings in Florida this week, Schottenheimer spoke to the media and revealed his approach to building the team's roster. For Schottenheimer, nothing will be handed out and it is all about competition.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There’s no jobs being given out," Schottenheimer told the media, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"Our theme of this program is compete every day…If we’re not creating competition then I’m not doing my job and the players need to understand that.”

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It is a welcomed approach for Cowboys Nation. At times, especially under Mike McCarthy, players were criticized for getting to comfortable. Schottenheimer is making it clear that everyone better bring it every day at practice.

This approach sets up for an exciting run of offseason workouts, minicamps, and training camp, so get your popcorn ready because things could get very interesting.

