Cowboys recent first-round pick excited with coaching changes in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys did something unique this offseason as they moved on from their head coach, hired one of his top assistants, yet still somehow ushered in plenty of change.
Brian Schottenheimer replaced Mike McCarthy but didn’t retain the majority of the staff already in place. Instead, he went with mostly external hires including the addition of offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley.
MORE: Multi-time Super Bowl champion takes shot at Cowboys' front office
Both coaches come in highly regarded and are already making an impact. 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton revealed as much when he expressed his excitement during a recent interview. Guyton praised the intensity and attitude this staff brings, even though the year hasn’t officially kicked off.
“They’re coming with a new intensity, they’re coming with a new attitude and I see it changing our room already and the year hasn’t even started yet.” — Guyton on the new staff in Dallas
Guyton, a first-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2024, struggled as a rookie. He heads into a pivotal second season, and it’s a good sign to see that he’s already catching up with the new staff.
Dallas has high hopes that Riley and Adams — who was a successful offensive line coach before joining the Cowboys — will be able to get the most out of Guyton. If they can, it will go a long way in helping them find success this season.
