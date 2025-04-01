Brian Schottenheimer has high praise for returning Cowboys WR
No one knows the Dallas Cowboys offense better than new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer spent the last two seasons leading the unit under former head coach Mike McCarthy.
Last season, the offensive unit never got to its full potential due to significant injuries to quarterback Dak Prescott and top wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
However, even with those injuries, the franchise found other players to step up that may help the team going into the 2025 season.
Recently, at the NFL annual league meetings, Schottenheimer discussed what the team is looking for in the No. 2 receiver position. The new Cowboys head coach has a lot of faith in the players already on the roster.
Schottenheimer had nothing but great things to say about Jalen Tolbert and his 2024 campaign. With the injury to Lamb, Tolbert led the team in touchdown receptions with seven this past season.
Now, Schottenheimer is looking for Tolbert and names like Jonathan Mingo to grow in the system this offseason.
The Cowboys' head coach also didn't rule out that the team would like to have depth at the receiver position in other ways, including the upcoming NFL Draft.
Tolbert taking another massive step in the right direction this offseason would be significant to the success of the Cowboys' offense.
However, if the right name is available when the Cowboys are on the clock during the draft, it would be hard for the team to pass up the opportunity to select a receiver.
