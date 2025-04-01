Cowboys Country

Cowboys head coach feels Micah Parsons 'will be around' long term

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't seem worried about the future of defensive star Micah Parsons.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

It will be the talk of the entire offseason for the Dallas Cowboys if the franchise doesn't get a deal done soon with star defensive player Micah Parsons.

Parsons is the present and future of the franchise, so it shouldn't be that hard for the franchise to get a deal done.

RELATED: Cowboys still looking at trade options, considering 'several things'

However, if you know the Cowboys, then you know they love adding a little drama to contract negotiations.

During the annual NFL league meeting, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the contract negotiations with the team and Parsons.

Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a clip of Schottenheimer discussing Parsons' future contract. Schottenheimer's comments and demeanor on the subject should make Cowboys fans feel a little easier.

"I feel very comfortable. Micah says he wants to be around," stated Schottenheimer. It would be a huge shock if the franchise didn't get a long-term deal done with Parsons.

Micah Parson
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons plays a scrimmage with campers at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp at St. John Paul II High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. / John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parsons is a generational talent, and losing him would be a big strike against Schottenheimer, who really doesn't have much control over this kind of situation.

This is a layup, and the Cowboys will get a deal done. However, with this being the Cowboys, every day Parsons doesn't have a fat new contract, the media will rake the team over the coals. Until then, Parsons' contract talk will be a daily headline.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys named in wild 3-team trade proposal unloading All-Pro defender to Falcons

Latest Dak Prescott injury update is great news for Dallas Cowboys fans

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown teases upcoming number change?

Stephen Jones wants Cowboys to add 'explosive No. 2' wide receiver

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News