Cowboys head coach feels Micah Parsons 'will be around' long term
It will be the talk of the entire offseason for the Dallas Cowboys if the franchise doesn't get a deal done soon with star defensive player Micah Parsons.
Parsons is the present and future of the franchise, so it shouldn't be that hard for the franchise to get a deal done.
RELATED: Cowboys still looking at trade options, considering 'several things'
However, if you know the Cowboys, then you know they love adding a little drama to contract negotiations.
During the annual NFL league meeting, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the contract negotiations with the team and Parsons.
Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a clip of Schottenheimer discussing Parsons' future contract. Schottenheimer's comments and demeanor on the subject should make Cowboys fans feel a little easier.
"I feel very comfortable. Micah says he wants to be around," stated Schottenheimer. It would be a huge shock if the franchise didn't get a long-term deal done with Parsons.
Parsons is a generational talent, and losing him would be a big strike against Schottenheimer, who really doesn't have much control over this kind of situation.
This is a layup, and the Cowboys will get a deal done. However, with this being the Cowboys, every day Parsons doesn't have a fat new contract, the media will rake the team over the coals. Until then, Parsons' contract talk will be a daily headline.
