Cowboy Roundup: 3x Super Bowl champ on roster bubble, Star shining bright at DB
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. After a day away from the practice field in Oxnard, California, training camp resumes with the team returning on Wednesday afternoon for its latest open practice.
After a flurry of injuries over the past few days, the team needed a day off, but now players will be itching to get back to work.
MORE: Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Hopefully, the team can avoid any further injuries as practice gets back underway, because we are just a little over a week away from the team's first game of the 2025 NFL preseason.
Dallas will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 9, after spending some time together for a joint practice on Tuesday, August 5.
While we wait to see what the next few weeks days bring, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
Can three-time Super Bowl champ make Cowboys roster?
Cowboys linebacker Darius Harris is in camp for his first full offseason with the team, but will he be able to make the roster at a competitive position? The Cowboys Wire gives us the rundown.
Star shining bright in secondary
The Cowboys secondary has been plagued by injuries, so anytime there is some positive news, the fans will take notice. While cornerback depth is a major concern, starting safety Malik Hooker has been one of the early bright spots in training camp.
Blogging the Boys takes a look at how Hooker is standing out above the rest.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings... Cowboys fan-favorite gets high praise from 'aggressive' new OC... Cowboys OC strongly hints Tyler Smith not moving to OT after Tyler Guyton injury... Cowboys' in-house Tyler Guyton replacement likely unheralded 7th-round pick... Cowboys release veteran wide receiver to make room for new cornerback... Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us... Cowboys' Jake Ferguson shares amazing reason he delayed signing contract extension
.