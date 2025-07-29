Cowboys' Jake Ferguson shares amazing reason he delayed signing contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys may be receiving some heat for how they have handled the Micah Parsons contract negotiations, but at least the team could get one deal right.
This past Sunday, it was announced that tight end Jake Ferguson had agreed to a new four-year deal with the franchise that included $52 million in new money.
The deal makes Ferguson the seventh highest-paid tight end in the league, and now, the fourth-year veteran is looking to get back to form after a season filled with injuries.
WATCH: Cowboys' Lunda Wells trolls Jake Ferguson for lazy drill after new deal
In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Ferguson revealed what he was doing when the call came in for him to sign his new deal. Apparently, the Cowboys' tight end has a new show he has been binge-watching since the start of camp.
Ferguson hilariously revealed that when the call came to make things official, he wanted to finish up the season 1 finale of Ozark.
We've all been there before, right? You find a new show that you can't get enough of, then something major is happening in your life, so you have to pause the show, but all you can think about is that show.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder gushes over Cowboys extension
Jason Bateman has done it again.
Ferguson will need to get back to binge-watching quickly. He still has three more seasons to watch before the NFL regular season begins.
