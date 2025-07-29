Cowboys OC strongly hints Tyler Smith not moving to OT after Tyler Guyton injury
The Dallas Cowboys are being forced to reshuffle the offensive line following injuries to guard Rob Jones and left tackle Tyler Guyton over the past 48 hours.
Jones, who was working with the first-team unit, suffered a broken bone in his neck during the team's first fully-padded practice of training camp and is expected to miss two to three months.
Guyton, meanwhile, was feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Monday's practice, but he avoided the worst-case scenario and was diagnosed with a bone fracture in his knee. He is now expected to miss four to six weeks, putting his status for the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in jeopardy.
MORE: Cowboys fan-favorite gets high praise from 'aggressive' new OC
Immediately, some had the idea that All-Pro guard Tyler Smith could be an option to kick outside to left tackle as an in-house replacement for Guyton, but that doesn't appear to be in the cards, according to comments made by offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.
Adams strongly suggested that there were no plans to move Smith to guard, but didn't completely close the door on the possibility in case of emergency.
"We tell our guys, unless you’re an All-Pro at left guard or right tackle or whatever, you need to be able to play as many spots as possible," Adams said when speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon.
MORE: Free agent lineman with ties to Dallas Cowboys OC would fill injury void
For those at home, Smith is a *checks note* All-Pro at left guard, so don't expect him to move around.
The Cowboys also intentionally built a strong interior line with Smith, Tyler Booker, and Cooper Beebe to implement a strong rushing attack. Kicking Smith out to tackle takes away from the cohesiveness of the interior line, which is one of the most important aspects of putting together an effective unit.
So, while the team will have to find a temporary replacement for Guyton at left tackle, look for a player like Asim Richards or former Super Bowl starter Hakeem Adeniji as more likely options.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie