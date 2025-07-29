Cowboys release veteran wide receiver to make room for new cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys made some roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, while players were enjoying their day off from practice in Oxnard, California. Unfortunately, a flurry of injuries forced the team to shuffle the roster, and one veteran wide receiver is now on the outs.
To make room for some reinforcements in the defensive backfield, the Cowboys parted ways with Kelvin Harmon, who has been with the team since 2024.
Harmon spent last season on the team's practice squad and was once again looking to earn a role, but an injury to cornerback Caelen Carson made adding depth on defense an immediate need.
So, to make room for incoming cornerback Christian Matthew, Harmon was released.
Harmon entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Football Team in 2019. He spent three years with Washington before taking two years away from the game. Harmon then resurfaced in the USFL with the Philadelphia Stars. In 2023, Harmon spent time with the DC Defenders in the XFL before joining the Cowboys' practice squad for the 2024 season.
Matthew, meanwhile, was tied for fifth in the nation in pass breakups during his time at Valdosta State, was a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.
He spent part of the 2023 season on the Bears' practice squad before becoming a free agent.
William then had brief stints with the Ravens during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and will now look to find a spot on the roster or practice squad as a longshot.
