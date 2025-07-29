Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
The 2025 season for the Dallas Cowboys could be considered career-defining for a few different reasons.
The first being head coach Brian Schottenheimer, looking to make some noise in his first season as the head man on the sidelines in Dallas.
The second would be the legacy of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott signed a record-breaking deal just before the start of the 2024 season that made him the highest-paid player in the league.
Unfortunately, a hamstring injury would sideline Prescott for most of last season, leaving the Cowboys wondering what the future could potentially look like without Prescott.
Well, the future is here, and the Cowboys no longer worry if Prescott will be healthy or not for the 2025 season. The Cowboys quarterback is ready to go, and he isn't letting anything take him off of his comeback path.
ESPN recently released a list of the top 10 quarterbacks, and Prescott did not make the cut. But it's not something the Cowboys' offensive leader is worried about.
"I don't think I've ever really cared about a list. I was, what, the ninth or so guy when I was taken [in the draft]. The list changes [for] every person you ask. The list changes every year," Prescott told Todd Archer of ESPN.
If anyone on this Cowboys team is coming into the season with positive energy, it's Prescott. That positivity can be contagious, and the hope is that it will catch on.
