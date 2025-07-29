Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not letting his omission from a top QB list dictate how he prepares for the 2025 NFL season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 season for the Dallas Cowboys could be considered career-defining for a few different reasons.

The first being head coach Brian Schottenheimer, looking to make some noise in his first season as the head man on the sidelines in Dallas.

The second would be the legacy of quarterback Dak Prescott.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings

Prescott signed a record-breaking deal just before the start of the 2024 season that made him the highest-paid player in the league.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury would sideline Prescott for most of last season, leaving the Cowboys wondering what the future could potentially look like without Prescott.

Well, the future is here, and the Cowboys no longer worry if Prescott will be healthy or not for the 2025 season. The Cowboys quarterback is ready to go, and he isn't letting anything take him off of his comeback path.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tabbed 'long shot' in 2025 NFL MVP race

ESPN recently released a list of the top 10 quarterbacks, and Prescott did not make the cut. But it's not something the Cowboys' offensive leader is worried about.

"I don't think I've ever really cared about a list. I was, what, the ninth or so guy when I was taken [in the draft]. The list changes [for] every person you ask. The list changes every year," Prescott told Todd Archer of ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If anyone on this Cowboys team is coming into the season with positive energy, it's Prescott. That positivity can be contagious, and the hope is that it will catch on.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice

Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear

Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice

DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans

153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News