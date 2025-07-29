Cowboys Country

Cowboys fan-favorite gets high praise from 'aggressive' new OC

Cowboys' new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has nothing but praise for one of the team's second-year stars.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants during the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants during the second quarter. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had Tuesday off on the field, but new coordinators Matt Eberlfus and Klayton Adams spoke to the media.

The pressure is always on if you are on the sidelines with the Cowboys, but that probably sounds like fun to Adams as he takes the reins of the offense this season.

In his media availability on Tuesday, Adams was asked about second-year center Cooper Beebe, who impressed during his rookie season in 2024, and what has stood out about his play in camp so far.

MORE: Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years

Adams had high praise for Beebe's "conviction" in his communication with teammates and his toughness.

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams speaks with the media as he is introduced as a new hire.
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams speaks with the media as he is introduced as a new hire. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He's commanding the communication within the group, and demanding people listen," said Adams of his leader of the offensive line. "He’s making those with conviction... He’s strong, he’s got good balance, and he’s tough and consistent."

Adams also mentioned that Beebe is at a huge advantage when it comes to the addition of offensive line coach Conor Riley, who Beebe spent time with at Kansas State.

MORE: Free agent lineman with ties to Dallas Cowboys OC would fill injury void

"It’s an unbelievable foundation to [have for] a player," Adams noted.

Beebe was tasked with one of the hardest jobs in the NFL in just his rookie season, and looked like a veteran doing it.

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus graded Beebe as the 20th-best center in the league this past season, and that number should only climb this season. In year one, Beebe allowed just three sacks on 1,059 snaps.

If the Cowboys were hoping to find a new ironman on the line with the retirement of Zack Martin, they may have found that in Beebe.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice

Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear

Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice

DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans

153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News