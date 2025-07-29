Cowboys fan-favorite gets high praise from 'aggressive' new OC
The Dallas Cowboys had Tuesday off on the field, but new coordinators Matt Eberlfus and Klayton Adams spoke to the media.
The pressure is always on if you are on the sidelines with the Cowboys, but that probably sounds like fun to Adams as he takes the reins of the offense this season.
In his media availability on Tuesday, Adams was asked about second-year center Cooper Beebe, who impressed during his rookie season in 2024, and what has stood out about his play in camp so far.
Adams had high praise for Beebe's "conviction" in his communication with teammates and his toughness.
"He's commanding the communication within the group, and demanding people listen," said Adams of his leader of the offensive line. "He’s making those with conviction... He’s strong, he’s got good balance, and he’s tough and consistent."
Adams also mentioned that Beebe is at a huge advantage when it comes to the addition of offensive line coach Conor Riley, who Beebe spent time with at Kansas State.
"It’s an unbelievable foundation to [have for] a player," Adams noted.
Beebe was tasked with one of the hardest jobs in the NFL in just his rookie season, and looked like a veteran doing it.
Pro Football Focus graded Beebe as the 20th-best center in the league this past season, and that number should only climb this season. In year one, Beebe allowed just three sacks on 1,059 snaps.
If the Cowboys were hoping to find a new ironman on the line with the retirement of Zack Martin, they may have found that in Beebe.
