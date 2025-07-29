Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL season with some very familiar problems. Once again, the team has been hit hard by the injury bug, but there is another issue that has haunted fans for years.
Once again, the Cowboys enter a season without a clear-cut RB1.
Dallas revamped its running back room in the offseason with veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, while adding Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the NFL draft, but there is no established pecking order or lead back.
That's why NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha identified the Cowboys' "biggest challenge" for the upcoming season as "building a reliable running game."
"Dallas has done a nice job of adding young talent to its offensive line, drafting three first-round picks for the unit over the last four years, including this year’s selection, guard Tyler Booker. Now we need to see how the players carrying the ball behind those blockers operate," he writes.
"There’s a good chance that Dallas' passing attack -- with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb paired at wide receiver -- can force opponents to lighten the box for more effective rushing opportunities, but it would be better if the runners were to become true difference-makers. The 'Boys must be creative here because new head coach Brian Schottenheimer likes a balanced offense. A dependable running attack would help immensely."
Dallas has invested heavily in the offensive line in recent drafts, and the new coaching staff has made it clear that they want a physical unit up front. The Cowboys will rely a lot more on the run in 2025, we'll just have to see who takes the lead in the backfield.
If they can establish a consistent running game, the passing attack is going to open up even more with Lamb and Pickens running free.
