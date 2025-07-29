Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us

The Dallas Cowboys stars share what really "grinds their gears" in a clip that every fan can relate to.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had an off day from the practice field on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean the grind ever stops.

The team received some somewhat good news on the injury front when it was announced that Tyler Guyton did not suffer a torn ACL in practice on Monday.

The second-year offensive tackle suffered a bone fracture that will sideline him for four to six weeks. News that is a whole lot better than what was previously thought.

So, what are fans supposed to do on an off day? That's easy, the Cowboys' social team is crafting up clips to give them just a peek at what their favorite players are like off the field.

The social team recently dropped a clip where they asked numerous players to reveal what really grinds their gears. The answers are nothing short of realizing that these guys are just like everyone else.

Center Cooper Beebe is preaching the gospel when he talks about how ridiculous it is for people to stand up on a plane as soon as it lands. We're team Beebe on that one.

But it might have been linebacker Sam Williams who really stole the show in the clip when he shared that paying for stuff he didn't do really grinds his gears. Then, Williams went on to tell a story about something his dog did that cost him a lot of money. Totally understandable.

Man, off days really are boring.

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
