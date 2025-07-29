Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
The Dallas Cowboys had an off day from the practice field on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean the grind ever stops.
The team received some somewhat good news on the injury front when it was announced that Tyler Guyton did not suffer a torn ACL in practice on Monday.
The second-year offensive tackle suffered a bone fracture that will sideline him for four to six weeks. News that is a whole lot better than what was previously thought.
MORE: Caelen Carson injury update is more bad news for Cowboys' secondary
So, what are fans supposed to do on an off day? That's easy, the Cowboys' social team is crafting up clips to give them just a peek at what their favorite players are like off the field.
The social team recently dropped a clip where they asked numerous players to reveal what really grinds their gears. The answers are nothing short of realizing that these guys are just like everyone else.
Center Cooper Beebe is preaching the gospel when he talks about how ridiculous it is for people to stand up on a plane as soon as it lands. We're team Beebe on that one.
MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson shares amazing reason he delayed signing contract extension
But it might have been linebacker Sam Williams who really stole the show in the clip when he shared that paying for stuff he didn't do really grinds his gears. Then, Williams went on to tell a story about something his dog did that cost him a lot of money. Totally understandable.
Man, off days really are boring.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie