Dallas Cowboys' Caelen Carson proving he can be factor in rookie year
Caelen Carson is living up to the hype and proving he could be an impact player in his rookie season.
The Dallas Cowboys' fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been making waves since rookie minicamp, and he has continued to impress through the opening week of training camp.
Carson has established himself as a real player in the defensive backfield and could be the front-runner to be CB4 behind All-Pros Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, and standout slot corner Jourdan Lewis.
The former Wake Forest star has not shyed away from competition during one-on-one drills and this weekend he put on another show.
Carson has shown an impressive ability to break on the ball and breaking up passes has become a regular routine for the rookie in practice.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder has impressive size and he uses his length to his advantage.
It will be interesting and exciting to see how Carson continues to improve through training camp and the preseason, but what we have seen so far is nothing but promise. Dallas already has one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL, and Carson living up to the hype only strengthens their case for being at the top.
