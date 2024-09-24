Cowboys Country

Caelen Carson injury update: Latest news on Dallas Cowboys rookie CB

Dallas Cowboys standout rookie Caelen Carson is dealing with a shoulder issue that could keep him out of Thursday's meeting with the division rival New York Giants.

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (21) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are already short-handed in the defensive backfield after All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was placed on injured reserve at the end of the preseason.

Bland's injury forced rookie cornerback Caelen Carson into a bigger role and he has been holding his own.

Unfortunately, Carson is feeling the impact of a physical game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday where running back Derrick Henry was running loose.

With the quick turnaround, Carson's availability for Thursday night's showdown with the division rival New York Giants is in question and he was listed as Did Not Participate (DNP) on Monday's simulated injury report with a shoulder injury.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared the latest information on the man known as Seatbelt's status.

Carson will be a gametime decision.

Safety Markquese Bell was also a DNP, so the Cowboys could be in a dire situation if both players are unable to go.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

