Caelen Carson injury update: Latest news on Dallas Cowboys rookie CB
The Dallas Cowboys are already short-handed in the defensive backfield after All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was placed on injured reserve at the end of the preseason.
Bland's injury forced rookie cornerback Caelen Carson into a bigger role and he has been holding his own.
Unfortunately, Carson is feeling the impact of a physical game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday where running back Derrick Henry was running loose.
MORE: Micah Parsons has simple solution to fix Cowboys defensive woes
With the quick turnaround, Carson's availability for Thursday night's showdown with the division rival New York Giants is in question and he was listed as Did Not Participate (DNP) on Monday's simulated injury report with a shoulder injury.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media on Tuesday and shared the latest information on the man known as Seatbelt's status.
Carson will be a gametime decision.
Safety Markquese Bell was also a DNP, so the Cowboys could be in a dire situation if both players are unable to go.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
NFC East Week 3 winners & losers: Cowboys fall apart, Giants find life
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB