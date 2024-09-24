Micah Parsons has simple solution to fix Cowboys defensive woes
The biggest early season surprise for the Dallas Cowboys has been the play of the defensive unit. Going into the season, many believed the Cowboys would be led by a physical defense that wouldn't allow other teams to dictate how the game would be.
However, Dallas' defense has been far from the monster everyone heard about this summer.
The Dallas defense has given up the most rushing yards this season at 557. Teams are averaging over 185 yards per game on the ground against the Mike Zimmer-led defense. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), only one Cowboys player had a run-defense grade higher than 70. Erick Kendricks finished the game with a 72-run-defense grade.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
The players aren't forgetting the defense's performance, either. Micah Parsons gave the fans his thoughts on what the team needs to do to be a successful defense.
Parsons addressed the situation on his weekly podcast.
"So we have to do a better job of stopping the run and get into a situation that we need to get to have a higher amount of success," Parsons said.
"And we will do that, and we will fix that. Zim knows we’re gonna fix it, I believe we’re gonna fix it, our leadership council believes we’re gonna fix it. As long as we still believe, you can accomplish anything."
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
Parsons has faith the Cowboys' defense will right the ship. What better way to get that started than shutting down a rival like the New York Giants on Thursday night?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
NFC East Week 3 winners & losers: Cowboys fall apart, Giants find life
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 3 loss to Ravens
Ranking top 5 Players of the Week from Cowboys' loss to Ravens
Cowboys named potential trade destination for former Pro Bowl RB