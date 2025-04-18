Cam Newton shares wild Cowboys dream that could have shifted franchise
Cam Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and spent 11 seasons in the league.
He now hosts his own podcast, called 4th&1 with Cam Newton, which discussed an interesting topic recently. Newton, and co-host Omari "Peggy" Collins, brought up the idea of Newton starting his career today.
Newton was asked if he could choose which team would select him at No. 1 overall, who would it be? Special guest Bryant McFadden said he believed he knew, which led to him and Newton revealing their choice at the same time. McFadden said the Los Angeles Rams, while Newton picked the Dallas Cowboys.
McFadden was blown away by Newton's response, saying the Rams have Sean McVay, which Newton shrugged off. His belief was that his "brand" could be better in Dallas, saying "Everybody's dream is to go to a legacy franchise in a big market."
McFadden continued to claim the Rams were the better option, but Newton said he wasn't worried about the creativity, the coach, or the scheme.
"If I'm the first pick of the draft, and I'm getting drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, that's everybody's dream. Contrary to what anybody may think, the Dallas Cowboys is a team that everybody considers as the biggest team in the NFL because of marketability." — Newton on the Cowboys
McFadden said that was debatable, but then made sure to end all his credibility by claiming one of the New York teams could be as good for marketing.
Newton, who was the MVP of the league in 2015, is absolutely right. The Cowboys have haters all over the world, including McFadden, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. Despite this, those who understand the business side all agree, Dallas is the place to be.
