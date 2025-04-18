Cowboys' offensive line disrespect doesn't really make sense
The talk about who the Dallas Cowboys will select in the 2025 NFL Draft has been discussed so much that even I am counting down the days until the draft.
Will they take a receiver, or will they take a running back with their first-round pick? Soon, we can fire that question into the sun because we will have our answer.
However, there is one position group the Cowboys may be less worried about than people think. The offensive line may not have had the start to the 2024 season that most had hoped for. However, by the time the season ended, the unit was one of the strongest in the league.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys finished the 2024 season ninth overall in pass blocking efficiency.
The team tasked two rookies, Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, with a nearly impossible situation to become instant success stories and lead America's Team.
Beebe quickly became one of the standouts from the 2024 NFL Draft class, while Guyton struggled out of the gate, but by the end of the season, the rookie became a strong piece for the unit.
The offensive line has the talent to be one of the best in the league for 2025. Something that some fans may not even realize. A healthy quarterback and receiver unit could be all the Cowboys were missing from having a strong 2024.
