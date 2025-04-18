Cowboys Country

Cowboys' offensive line disrespect doesn't really make sense

It is time for Dallas Cowboys fans to put the "offensive line is bad" opinion to rest. The unit had a stronger 2024 than fans realize.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The talk about who the Dallas Cowboys will select in the 2025 NFL Draft has been discussed so much that even I am counting down the days until the draft.

Will they take a receiver, or will they take a running back with their first-round pick? Soon, we can fire that question into the sun because we will have our answer.

However, there is one position group the Cowboys may be less worried about than people think. The offensive line may not have had the start to the 2024 season that most had hoped for. However, by the time the season ended, the unit was one of the strongest in the league.

Tyler Guyto
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys finished the 2024 season ninth overall in pass blocking efficiency.

The team tasked two rookies, Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, with a nearly impossible situation to become instant success stories and lead America's Team.

Tyler Smit
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Beebe quickly became one of the standouts from the 2024 NFL Draft class, while Guyton struggled out of the gate, but by the end of the season, the rookie became a strong piece for the unit.

The offensive line has the talent to be one of the best in the league for 2025. Something that some fans may not even realize. A healthy quarterback and receiver unit could be all the Cowboys were missing from having a strong 2024.

