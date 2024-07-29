Carl Lawson posts cryptic tweet after Cowboys lose Sam Williams
The Dallas Cowboys defense took a big hit over the weekend when defensive end Sam Williams went down in practice with a torn ACL.
Williams suffered the injury during special teams drills on Sunday afternoon.
Following the news that Williams' torn ACL and torn MCL were confirmed, the attention immediately turned to potential replacements. With a number of talented free agents available, the Cowboys have some options.
MORE: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
One of those options is veteran defensive end Carl Lawson, and a message on social media has caught everyone's attention.
Lawson took to social media and sent out a simple tweet after news of Williams' injury. He posted a star emoji and the speculation immediately began.
Is Lawson sending out the Bat Signal and asking for a shot?
Lawson has battled injuries of his own throughout his career, but there is plenty of upside if a team decides to give him a shot. Most recently, Lawson suited up for the New York Jets.
In 2022, Lawson recorded 33 tackles and seven sacks, but he was limited in 2023 and missed a majority of the year due to injuries.
Could this be the year he gets his career back on track? It wouldn't hurt to give him a call.
