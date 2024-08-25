Optimism on rise as Cowboys aim to lock up CeeDee, Dak by Week 1
The contract saga for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb continue to drag on as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the start of the regular season.
With the preseason wrapping up on Saturday, the Cowboys now turn their attention to the 53-man roster. And while we know Prescott and Lamb are key pieces of their offensive puzzle, both enter the final year of their respective deals.
When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
When it comes to Prescott, we know he's going to be on the field in Week 1. While his contract is being negotiated, the star quarterback has been showing up to work every day. He's allowing his representatives to do their job as he focuses on his.
The same can't be said for Lamb, who has yet to report for any offseason work. Team owner Jerry Jones originally said he saw no reason for urgency in getting this situation resolved but that's reportedly changed. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are ready to place some urgency on Lamb.
“The situation is, talks have been ongoing, but they’re really every couple of days. The stage is set for Dallas to place the urgency on CeeDee Lamb, the wide receiver. To get that deal done it’s going to cost them well above $30M per year. CeeDee Lamb’s trying to get as close as he can to that Justin Jefferson market and that $35M. So they’re trying to find a sweet spot on all those points. I expect Lamb to be done first." - Fowler on Sportscenter via RJ Ochia of Blogging the Boys
Fowler added that Dallas will try and get Prescott's deal done before Week 1 as well but they're starting to feel the pressure with a showdown against the Cleveland Browns right around the corner.
Of course, they're running the risk of allowing Prescott to head into the season without an extension. There's a prevailing sense he could allow things to play out and start a bidding war next offseason if there's no resolution by Week 1.
That's why the Cowboys needed to have more urgency in the offseason rather than just days before the opener. But at least there's suddenly some optimism. That's better than nothing.
