CeeDee Lamb holdout addressed by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
The highly-publicized CeeDee Lamb holdout has outlasted the NFL preseason, and now that the Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the start of the regular season, there is even more urgency to get a deal done.
Following the team's preseason finale, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media.
Naturally, he was asked about the absence of his star wide receiver.
CeeDee Lamb sends message about holdout on IG during workout video
While being asked about efforts to get Lamb back with the team, McCarthy was also asked whether there was any concern about the All-Pro missing the team's Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
"I think there's urgency on both sides. Just once again, I mean, this is business. What goes on there is really between the individuals in the room. But yes, I think everybody involved wants to get it done," McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
McCarthy added, "You got to have a healthy plan. Yeah, definitely [some concern]. We've got to be smart there and just use good judgment. And that'll be the case. But yeah, I think it's just the reality of where we are. So, we'll deal with it one day at a time."
Before the preseason finale against the Chargers, there were reports that the Cowboys and Lamb were expected to resume negotiations this weekend.
For the sake of the Cowboys offense, let's hope that happens in the next few days.
5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
