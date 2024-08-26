Lamb's Deal Done: The key details you need to know
After weeks of negotiations and a summer-long holdout, CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys have finally come to terms on a lucrative contract extension with less than two weeks left until the regular season.
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater has revealed more details about the process of finalizing the deal on time.
The two sides had been engaged in on-and-off talks in recent weeks, with negotiations gaining significant momentum over the weekend.
A key sticking point had been the average per year (APY) value of the contract, with the Cowboys initially offering $32.5 million and eventually increasing it to $33 million. Lamb and his camp, however, had been steadfast in their demand for $34 million APY, which they ultimately secured in the final agreement.
With the financial terms now settled, the two parties are working to complete the necessary physical examinations and finalize the contract language. The deal is expected to be officially signed by tomorrow afternoon, just in time for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to depart for NFL owners meetings on Tuesday morning.
The signing is a major win for Lamb, the Cowboys, and finally a stress free fan base. For Lamb, it represents a significant payday and solidifies his status as one of the league's premier wide receivers.
For the Cowboys, it ensures that their star pass-catcher will remain in Dallas for the foreseeable future, providing a crucial weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense.
The timing of the deal is also noteworthy, as it allows Lamb to potentially return to practice as early as tomorrow. This would give him valuable time to ramp up ahead of the Cowboys' first game against the Cleveland Browns on September 8th.
Jerry Jones is still expected to meet with the media on Wednesday, as originally planned, to discuss the team's return to practice in Frisco and other offseason developments. It's safe to assume that the Lamb contract will be a major topic of conversation.
