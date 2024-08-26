CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys 'making progress' on new deal ahead of season
The start of the 2024 NFL season is less than two weeks away and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to sign CeeDee Lamb to a lucrative contract extension.
No deal means no Lamb in Dallas, as his lengthy offseason holdout continues and threatens his availability for the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The good news, however, is that there is reason to be optimistic.
Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the Cowboys were working to get Lamb and Dak Prescott new deals before Week 1 and another positive update was reported on Monday morning.
Ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline, Clarence Hill of AllDLLS.com reported the Cowboys and Lamb are "making progress" towards a new deal.
"Nothing has been agreed or consummated but the team has increased its offer to Lamb to above $33 million annually," Hill wrote.
This is obviously good news for the Cowboys offense, which could have its No. 1 receiver available to start the season. Of course, there is no telling whether Lamb would be on a snap count or whether he would be ready to go at full speed after missing offseason workouts and training camp, but having him back with the team is the step forward everyone is hoping for.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
