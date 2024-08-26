2 Cowboys make top 15 of ESPN's Top 100 NFL Players for 2024 list
The NFL regular season is rapidly approaching, with less than two weeks until the Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2024 campaign against the Cleveland Browns.
With a new NFL season comes a new set of Top 100 players in the league, and ESPN has dropped its rankings for 2024.
The Cowboys have several players make the list thanks to the talent that makes up the roster, but two players had the honor of cracking the top 15, including one in the top 10.
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just missed out on the top 10 and landed at No. 11. That is a big improvement from last season, when Lamb entered the year at No. 33 on the list.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Micah Parsons, meanwhile, was the highest-ranked Cowboy at No. 7.
Last season, Parsons recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 33 QB hits, and a career-high 14 sacks. Repeating that level of production would be welcomed by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
