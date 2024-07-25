SI report believes Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb deal will be historic
It will be discussed until something official is reported, but the only thing on the minds of Dallas Cowboys fans heading into training camp is the contract discussions with CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is currently a holdout for Cowboys training camp until a new deal is reached.
However, some folks around the league believe that a deal is bound to happen—a deal that could change the landscape of the NFL.
Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, in an SI mailbag, was asked if Lamb will be paid by the end of camp. Not only does Breer feel it will happen, but he also believes that Lamb will be the wealthiest non-quarterback player in the league.
An excerpt of Breer's answer to the question:
The reality is Dallas made this bed for itself. There’s a reason why the Philadelphia Eagles (DeVonta Smith), Detroit Lions (Amon-Ra St. Brown), Miami Dolphins (Jaylen Waddle) and Houston Texans (Nico Collins) moved so aggressively to get their young receivers signed. They knew what was coming, and when the Justin Jefferson extension did come, the numbers should’ve surprised exactly no one. He had a right to ask to be the highest-paid nonquarterback in the NFL, and he earned that distinction by getting $1 million more per year than Nick Bosa did last summer.- Albert Breer
Breer thinks the deal gets done; however, he feels the franchise's confusion and missteps could have easily been avoided.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc