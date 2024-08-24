CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys expected to resume negotiations soon, per report
The CeeDee Lamb whirlwind continues as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the team's preseason finale on Saturday afternoon.
According to the latest report, the two sides could resume contract negotiations as the team wraps up its preseason.
MIke Garafolo of the NFL Network gave the contract update status which should be music to Cowboys fan's ears after what has been an up-and-down week.
Any negotiations are better than no negotiations, especially when the only other updates we have received are from the team's wide receiver in the form of a Spider-Man photo and comments on Instagram Stories.
The Cowboys will be cutting the roster down to 53 men in the coming days, so having Lamb under contract would be a welcomed addition.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Let's see how much progress can be made.
