CeeDee Lamb sends message about holdout on IG during workout video
CeeDee Lamb is still waiting for a new contract as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the team's preseason finale this weekend, but he's still letting his voice be heard.
Lamb has been silent on the contract extensions, but a new video on Instagram Friday changed that.
While the message was brief, it was clear. Lamb is staying ready, but he's waiting on his money.
“Still waiting on that phone call, but until then we grind," Lamb said in the video posted to his Instagram story. "Control what I can control and that’s to be the best version of me.”
At least this message wasn't as cryptic as Lamb's last Instagram story, which simply featured a photo of Spider-Man putting on his mask.
There have been reports in recent days and weeks that the two teams have had talks. But, most recently, the word was that there was one major holdup between the two sides.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
Tick... tock...
